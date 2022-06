STATENVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Echols County government will stage a food distribution Thursday beginning at 2 p.m.

The distribution will be held that the Community Center located at 170 Church of God Street in Statenville.

Pick up a form at the county commissioners office and complete the form before the distribution.

For more information, contact the Echols County government at 229-559-6538.