Easter events in North Florida and South Georgia

Florida
- Pictures with the Easter bunny
April 12-16
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Governor's Square Mall, Dillard's Wing
Don’t miss out on capturing some very hoppy moments with your little ones and The Bunny.
- Eggs-Tradordinary Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 16
Messer Park North Sport Complex, 2988 Jackson Bluff Rd., Tallahassee
9:15 a.m. - Hunt begins for Special Needs. For all levels of ability & siblings are welcome.
9:30 a.m. - Hunt begins for Visual Impairments. Find eggs using your ears.
10:00 a.m. - Hunt begins for Wheelchair/Mobility Device Accessible on Miracle Field. Hunt for Magnetic.
10:15 a.m. - Hunt begins for Sensory Sensitive. For those who prefer a quiet, calm environment.
For questions, please call 850-891-3885
- Small Business Saturday of Wakulla and Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 16
Hudson Park, 1 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Come out and shop local small businesses, authors, crafters, artists and much more. Bring the children and let them hunt Easter eggs as well as exchange their eggs for more treats from the treasure chests.
- Myers Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Sunday, April 17
Myers Park, 1206 Myers Park Dr., Tallahassee
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
All children ages 10 & under are invited to come with an adult for a day of fun filled activities and of course, an egg hunt!
Georgia
- Pounce & Crunch's Easter Eggstravaganza
Saturday, April 16
Wild Adventures Theme Park, Valdosta
Hop over to Wild Adventures for our biggest-ever Easter celebration: Pounce & Crunch's Easter Eggstravaganza! Experience two weekends of adventure packed with family fun, including the largest egg hunt in South Georgia! Search for 100,000 candy-filled eggs, join in Pounce & Crunch's Easter Parade and Dance Party, play games and even pose for photos with the Easter Bunny.
(Included with Season Pass or Daily Admission.)