DJ Demp Foundation to kick off 28th Annual DEMP WEEK

DJ Demp Foundation is rolling out its 28th annual DEMP WEEK.

It's a week of different events for everyone in the community to enjoy. Including one focused on the topic of bullying.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Monday marks the start of DEMP WEEK.

It's DJ Demp's 28th year turning the week of his birthday into a week of giving back to his hometown of Tallahassee.

DJ Demp, DJ Demp Foundation - "I feel like when you are blessed, you bless others, that's my motto. And you know, for me, I've been able to do a lot of things for my birthday and enjoy and travel the world, but why not give back and pour back into the community where I started from?"

He says with different events each day of the week, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Monday: SPADES TOURN & GAME NIGHT

Pockets Pool and Pub

2810 Sharer Rd.

7:00 P.M.

Tuesday: TACO TUESDAY

Flamingoz "A Taste of Miami"

620-1 Railroad Sq.

7:00 P.M.

Wednesday: CAPRICORN BASH

Potbelly's

459 W College Ave.

10:00 P.M.

Thursday: DJ DEMP'S BIRTHDAY

Eve on Adams

101 S Adams St.

9:00 P.M.

Friday: CELEBRITY BASKETBALL GAME

FAMU's Al Lawson Center

1800 Wahnish Way

6:00 P.M.

-Afterparty at Potbelly's at 10:00 P.M.

Saturday: ANTI-BULLY RALLY

The Moon

1105 E Lafayette St.

12:00 P.M.

-Big Boogie Performance at 10:00 P.M.

Sunday: R&B + SOUTHERN SOUL BRUNCH

JoEllen's

215 W College Ave #101

11:00 A.M.

What is the goal for Saturday's Anti-Bully Rally?

DJ Demp - "The goal for that is to teach kids about what bullying is, bullying prevention and how to deal with it when they see it, if they're faced with it and how to know if they are bullied, they might not know."

The money raised throughout the week will go towards his transitional living program also known as DEMP House.

Click here to find the full information on DEMP WEEK festivites.

