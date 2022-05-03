Dermatology Specialists of Florida providing free skin cancer screenings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer or melanoma is the most common of all cancers.

So Dermatology Specialists of Florida is joining in the fight against it.

Friday May 6, the clinic is offering free skin cancer screenings for any adult who has not been screened by a dermatologist within the last year.

Dr. Ira Wayne Freilich, MD Board Certified Dermatologist says though skin cancer is common, it's not talked about a lot among patients

"Well, dermatology does not have the reputation of being a life and death specialty within medicine, but in the case of melanoma it is. Dermatologists can frequently save lives by detecting melanoma early, before it spreads throughout the body," Freilich said.

Call to schedule your appointment 850-386-3376.

A complete list of participating locations is available online on their website.

The Tallahassee office of Dermatology Specialists of Florida is located at 1474 Market Street.