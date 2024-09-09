Decatur County Schools placed under Level I lockdown

Decatur County Schools placed under Level 1 lockdown

Lockdown initiated due to a potential threat

Students and staff are safe and secure

Law enforcement investigating the situation

The Decatur County School district have placed its schools under a Level I lockdown.

The move comes n response to a social media threat impacting several schools.

School officials in a post on their district's page said the information on the that wasn't received until after students arrived to school Monday morning.

Under a Level I lockdown, students will continue their day within the building with an increased presence of security personnel consisting of SPOs and officers from the Sheriff's Office and Bainbridge Public Safety.

The district says they are they are confident in our response to the social media threat that is impacting our area.

Decatur County schools spokesperson, Ana Baty say the lock down is expected to be lifted soon.