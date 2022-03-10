Daughters of American Revolution honors veteran with award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday, Daughters of the American Revolution took the time to honor an American hero.

Major John Leroy Hanes was honored with the DAR Medal of Honor.

The award recognizes him for being an extraordinary leader and the impact his service has on the nation.

Major Hanes is a native of Florida and served in the military for more than 30 years receiving multiple honors and accolades.

"I always felt that this country would always be there for me, would protect me and help me to accomplish any mission, no matter what the odds were," Hanes said.

Major Haynes served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam Conflict, and numerous global

campaigns. His occupational specialties were Explosive Ordnance Disposal Infantry and Combat Engineer.