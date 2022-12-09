Dancing with the Stars of Tallahassee raises more than $60K for Legal Services of North Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 5th annual Dancing with the Stars of Tallahassee is in the books.

Eight dancers raised $60,140 for Legal Services North Florida Thursday night.

The event was designed to help low-income and vulnerable people living in our communities.

The show kicked off in Doak Campbell Stadium's Champions Club.

ABC 27's Channing Frampton was invited to be a judge at the event with ABC 27's Karah Bailey emceeing.

All the hard work the dancers put in Thursday night raised money to give free civil legal help to those who need it most in our communities.

Samantha Padgett won the judges choice award.

Tony Fusco won the people's choice award raising the most amount of money for all the teams.

Fusco brought in more than $16,000.