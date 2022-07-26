Watch Now
Community

Actions

Curls for Queens accepting donations for Back to School Hair Drive

A local nonprofit is teaching young girls in the community the beauty of their kinks, coils and curls.
Posted at 11:16 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 23:16:01-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local nonprofit is teaching young girls in the community the beauty of their kinks, coils and curls.

Curls for Queen, a non profit, is accepting donations for their second annual back to school hair drive.

They're providing low income students with hair-care products and accessories to help boost their confidence and teach them the power in wearing their crown.

Founder Makayla Fedd says she was taught that your hair makes a statement. It is more than just a style.

She says seeing the reaction of these girls when they get their hair done is the reason she started this non profit.

"Knowing that these girls are having a different view of themselves it gives me like butterflies and almost purpose also and then it makes me think of when I was younger and what I would've wanted to know how beautiful I actually am and to be able to express that," Fedd said.

People can drop off their donations for the curls for queens back to school drive at Eve's Beauty Supply, Braiding Element and Kings and Queen Salon/Barbershop.

Donations will be accepted until Sept. 15.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming