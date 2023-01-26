CSC Leon hosting Family Listening Sessions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Families are getting the chance to help local organizations meet their needs.

The Children's Service Council of Leon County is hosting Family Listening Sessions to hear where families are struggling and provide more help. Executive Director of CSC Leon Cecka Rose Green said she expects to hear more support for things like childcare, mental health and employment services.

She said the goal of the sessions is to help them direct funding into services families actually need. "Really listen to them and what they need and using that as well as data, trauma informed care and evidence-based practice to provide services that they're going to use and that will actually make a difference in their families lives."

The first listening session is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Sabal Palm Elementary School. The next one will be January 31st at the Jack McClean Community Center. The final session will be February 1st at the Lake Jackson Community Center.

The sessions are free and open to everyone.