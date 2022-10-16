Crawfordville's Small Business craft show hosts trick-or-treat event

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Crawfordville's Small Business Saturday Craft Show held its Trick-or-Treat event Saturday.

The event featured local small businesses, authors, artists and crafters.

Those who attended could get fall decor and other goodies from local sellers and kids who attended could trick-or-treat early with participating vendors.

Creator of the event Johanna Reams says having events like these is a great way to put money back into your own community.

"Well if you come and shop with a small business owner, it's going to stay in your community. Whether you go in Leon County or Wakulla County, if you shop that local vendor, they're money is going to stay right here in their community," Reams said.

Reams adds that there will be another Halloween craft show extravaganza later this month.

Local vendors, food trucks and more trick-or-treating will be at Classic Customs in Panacea on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.