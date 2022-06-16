Covenant Care hosted hiring event Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Covenant Care is looking to grow its team of post-acute care providers.

They hosted a hiring event Wednesday where people were able to receive job offers and a sign-on bonus.

In Tallahassee, they're searching for two RNs, two CNAs, and a physical therapist.

John Stevenson is in charge of training new hires.

He's hoping people will want to help care for patients and bring light to their families in a dark situation.

"It's very rewarding in its own way, so I think that's the biggest thing is give it a shot, come on in we'll teach you, we'll train you how to do it," Stevenson said.

Covenant Care has openings all across the state and in lower Alabama.

If you missed out on Wednesday's hiring event, the company has position openings listed on its website.

