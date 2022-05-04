Council on Culture and Arts preparing for eventful summer schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Council on Culture and Arts is having a multitude of events this summer that are sure to get everyone excited about the arts.

There are a lot of great events listed on COCA's website. A few that are coming up are literary reading, spoken word, films and more.

Kathleen Spehar, the Executive Director of COCA feels that art is a crucial form of expression, especially during these hard times.

COCA is hopeful that with all their exciting events coming up, they will reach pre-pandemic numbers in attendance by the end of the summer.