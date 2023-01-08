Community takes in The Holodomor Remembrance event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — People in the community traveled back in time Saturday to remember a dark moment in history; The Holodomor.

The Holodomor Remembrance event was held virtually and hosted by the Two Regimes Organization.

Holodomor was a man-made famine that targeted Ukrainians from 1932 to 1933 and it happened due to Soviet Union policies.

The event is meant to bring awareness to the effects of this time period that are still felt to this day.

Leon County Schools District Superintendent Rocky Hanna and Foundation for Leon County Schools Executive Director, Eric Clark were two of the speakers during the event.

"Who could watch some of the stuff we've done to humans and not feel guilty... and not feel guilty, and not feel somewhat responsible. Maybe not personally but as another human being, we are all responsible for taking care of each other," Hanna said.

The event also had Ukrainian refugees speak, with one of them being from Mariupol.