Watch Now
Community

Actions

Community supports Tallahassee Beer Festival

Event held Saturday at Tucker Civic Center
Around 50 non-profits will have to share about 50 thousand dollars of the proceeds made from the Tallahassee Beer Fest, which was held Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 12:55:33-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Around 50 non-profits will have to share about $50,000 of the proceeds made from the Tallahassee Beer Fest.

Saturday, the fourth annual Beer Fest brought in over a hundred brewing companies to Tallahassee.

Organizers say it is a triple win for the city's non-profits, vendors and tourism benefiting from the festival.

"Everybody who is in this room is smiling because they get to drink unlimited beer. I mean what are you going to say about that. But at the end of the day, this is a community favorite event, great beer, we have four bands this year, and to know that you're doing and that all the money is going to local non-profits, it's just great," event organizer Ben Graybar said.

The event is targeting a fall date for their 2023 Tallahassee Beer Fest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming