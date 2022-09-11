Community supports Tallahassee Beer Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Around 50 non-profits will have to share about $50,000 of the proceeds made from the Tallahassee Beer Fest.

Saturday, the fourth annual Beer Fest brought in over a hundred brewing companies to Tallahassee.

Organizers say it is a triple win for the city's non-profits, vendors and tourism benefiting from the festival.

"Everybody who is in this room is smiling because they get to drink unlimited beer. I mean what are you going to say about that. But at the end of the day, this is a community favorite event, great beer, we have four bands this year, and to know that you're doing and that all the money is going to local non-profits, it's just great," event organizer Ben Graybar said.

The event is targeting a fall date for their 2023 Tallahassee Beer Fest.