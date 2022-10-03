Community members helping those hit hardest by Hurricane Ian

People in the Capital City are doing their part to help those who might have lost everything to Hurricane Ian.

"Encouraging those who have lost everything and just showing them that we're passionate and we feel the pain and we want to help try to fill this void some type of way," said Tim Mosley.

He is the founder of the Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation. This is not his first time responding to those in need after a hurricane. After Hurricane Michael hit in 2018, Mosley traveled to Panama City to hand out supplies and meals for first responders.

Now, he is looking to offer the same help once again. He is asking for donations of items like water, cleaning supplies, and toiletries to give to those who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Mosley believes it's important to help our neighbors in a time of need.

"As one hurt, we all should hurt, so we're going to serve them," said Mosley. "This is our time to shine and this is what Tallahassee is known for. Helping those that are in need."

Mosley is accepting donations at four different locations now through Wednesday night. He plans on leaving for the Daytona area Thursday morning. Mosley isn't the only person who's looking to help those affected by the hurricane.

Before moving to Monticello, Brock Bigelow was born in Fort Myers and grew up in Punta Gorda. "I still have family down there and that's still my hometown so I want to go down there and help the residents and my family out," said Bigelow.

Bigelow is bringing a tractor, chainsaws, and a 20 foot trailer down to South West Florida this weekend. His plan is help clear debris and then help rebuild his hometown. He knows there's a lot to be done, but is ready to help where he can.

"It's bad, you know we went through it with Charlie," said Bigelow. "It's not our first rodeo with it so just a lot of clean up and a lot of work."