Community leaders aim to address violence with 'Respect Yourself' Crime Prevention Task Force

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — So far in 2022, Tallahassee has had more than 168 shooting incidents, with at least 11 homicides by firearm.

In response to a shooting on Pensacola Street on Oct. 29, the community is coming together to talk about gun violence and ways to tackle the issue head on.

The "Respect Yourself" Crime Prevention Task Force is made up of more than 50 community leaders and residents.

The first meeting will review "best practices" to reduce crime, including initiatives and perspectives from neighbors and business owners. With hopes to create an "Action Plan."

Holding the discussion is Reverend R.B. Holmes, a pastor at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and President of Tallahassee's National Action Network.

"It's a task force so it's not going to be a quick fix. You know when we do things like this we've done many task forces before and our idea is to get to the bottom of the problem and work affirmatively to bring about positive resolution," Holmes said.

Open to the public, the first meeting of the "Respect Yourself" Crime Prevention Task Force is Monday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. in the community room of the Bethel Family Life Center at 406 North Bronough Street.