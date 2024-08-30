Wakulla County community is coming togethre to support the family of 15-year-old Kyla Parker who died in a car accident

The community is organizing a fundraising event to help with Kyla's family's medical expenses

The Masonic Lodge in Crawfordville will be serving meals on Saturday to raise money for Kyla's family

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wakulla County is remembering a daughter, sister, friend and teammate Kyla Parker Who passed away earlier this month.

I'm Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville this community is rallying together to honor her.

"We've spent 15 Christmases together and Easters and all the fun nights I've watched her grow up."

Sally Wheeler was Kyla's second cousin and softball coach.

She says Kyla had strong faith and was always looking out for her loved ones.

"Her general personality was this sweet, loving caring young lady."

Kyla Parker got into a car accident on Crawfordville Highway earlier this month and passed away a few days later.

Kenzie Krueger: "How are you holding up with everything going on and the season coming up?"

"It's hard because there's so many young people in our program and also in our school that are grieving for a lot of them it's the first time they've lost someone their age and someone close to them."

Wheeler says the school and community have been supporting her friends and loved ones through this difficult time.

"Her strength and confidence in God is helping a lot of those students and her parents are just extremely proud of her because she was an organ donor and what she was able to give to other people"

The Masonic Lodge in Crawfordville is serving meals on Saturday to raise money for Kyla's family to help with medical expense from her accident.

Matt Hepner is apart of the group and will be raising money to help the family.

"We believe in taking care of those in need and families definitely need to write a four we supposed to be more doing and we're very happy to do this."

Hepner says supporting each other is vital in times like this.

"Leaning on each other such an important thing you can't rely on other people to help each other all the time, so Wakulla County is very well-known for taking care of their own and helping each other out in their time of need"

As neighbors show their support this weekend, Wheeler says it won't stop there.

"It's not just this event that happened in their lives and it's gone away we are still here to support you and we love you and we will do anything we can to be there for their family."

TAG: They'll be serving meals Saturday at the Crawford Lodge right by Hudson Park starting at 11AM until they run out of food. Kyla's family is grateful for all the love and support from the community. In Crawfordville