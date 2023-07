TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Celebrating the fourth of July a little early. Some people in Tallahassee came together Saturday for a community barbecue.

There was also live music, with Anthony Williams; a backup singer for Pattie La-belle performing.

Ticket sales from the barbecue benefit the non-profit organization Youth Entrepreneur Program of Florida Incorporated.

They teach middle school through college-aged students about entrepreneurship.