Commission on the Status of Women and Girls names Shumate its first director

(WTXL) — The Tallahassee-Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls in partnership with the Oasis Center for Women & Girls announced Wednesday that Stephanie Shumate will be the director of the commission.

“I’m honored to be chosen as the inaugural Director of the CSWG. Leading this organization at this time in its 11 year history will enable the CSWG to provide expanded research, policy, and program recommendations, education, outreach and collaboration, advocacy, and strategic partnerships. I’m passionate about the work of the CSWG and excited to get right to work,” Shumate said in a statement.

According to the news release, Shumate was formerly Vice President of Client Relations and Unit Production Manager at CATECOMM, a Public Relations and Communications firm.

The commission notes that Shumate has 18 years of experience working with youth, professionals and community groups in leadership training, personal development and group facilitation.

The Commission on the Status of Women and Girls is a joint venture between the city of Tallahassee and Leon County Government.

The CSWG said it has researched, identified inequities in practices and conditions that affect women and girls, and made recommendations to address inequities.