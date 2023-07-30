Classic Cut Barbershop relocates, opens at new location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A barbershop that used to sit on Orange Avenue reopened Saturday on Capital Circle Southeast.

Classic Cut Barbershop's old location on Orange Avenue is set for demolition to make way for the new South Side Transit Center.

Benjamin Pye, owner of the barbershop, shared with WTXL ABC 27 News what it means to be in a new location.

"I'm proud to say that everyone that has seen what I've done so far are really excited, are really loving. I've got plenty of parking. That was one of the paramount things that I really wanted was to have plenty of parking," Pye said.

Classic Cut Barbershop is now located at 1140 Capital Circle Southeast in Tallahassee.