City of Tallahassee working to provide housing for homeless

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee's new initiative will house 200 homeless or people at risk of homelessness by the end of the year by partnering with local organizations.

The city of Tallahassee has more than 1,900 multifamily affordable housing units in the works.

Partnering with House America more than 2,000 units will be added.

House America is a program through United States Department of Housing and Urban Development also known as HUD to provide housing for people who are homeless and are facing homelessness and low-income families.

The city of Tallahassee's housing department, Leon County, and big bend community partnerships will help make this vision come to life.

Johnna Coleman, Executive Director of the Big Bend Continuum of Care, says the rental cost is high, but realizing what is considered affordable for people in the city is the next step.

"What may be affordable for me is not necessarily going to be affordable for someone who has a lower income or who may be on SSI or disability income," Coleman said.

Coleman says for these programs to really impact people, understanding what is affordable is the first steps.