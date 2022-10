TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The City of Tallahassee will be hosting The Great Pumpkin Match Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

This adoption event will allow guests to meet their next possible pet while also providing festive photo ops and music and treats.

The event will be held at Tom Brown Park.

Adoptable animals can be found online at talgov.com/animals.