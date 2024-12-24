City of Tallahassee offers Christmas tree recycling to enhance public safety

City of Tallahassee sets up recycling sites for cardboard boxes and live-cut Christmas trees.

Boxes can serve as billboards for criminals, alerting them to valuable items in the house.

Recycled trees will be turned into mulch for use in City parks.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The City of Tallahassee is offering recycling sites for cardboard boxes and live-cut trees this holiday season. The sites will be open from Monday, December 23, through Thursday, January 9.

SEE LOCATIONS:

· Tom Brown Park

· San Luis Mission Park

· Myers Park



We spoke with Lieutenant Damon Miller about boxes serving as billboards for criminals in areas.

“Basically they are a billboard saying hey I have this 50-inch or 80-inch or not even a 100-inch TV inside of my house along with other electronics and whatnot. Allow criminals to know what’s inside of your house so this is a great way of giving back and also allow access to get these things off of your driveway and off the side of the road.”

Miller also urges residents to stay safe this holiday season and remember to remove all decorations from their trees before dropping them off. The trees will be recycled into mulch for use in city parks.

