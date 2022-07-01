City Farm TLH Program to address vacant land, food insecurity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In this day and age, you can never have too many tricks up your sleeve. Well Tallahassee's City Farm Program could be your next big business venture.

To teach sustainability within the community, the city launched the City Farm TLH Program. The purpose of the program is to help address vacant land, food insecurity, and economic entrepreneurship throughout the neighborhood.

Residents are taught how to grow things like squash, zucchini, egg plants and more. Adam Jacobs has worked with the program for 3 years and believes this program is also teaching business strategies.

"Residents that go through the program learn hands on urban farming skills. They also learn business aspects to it so that they can potentially launch their own farm," Jacobs said.

Group coordinators are optimistic that once the residents finish the program, and paid apprenticeship, they will be able to start their own farms and make a profit.

To be eligible for the program you must be a Tallahassee resident.