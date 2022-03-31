Chuck's Fish gives back to the community with American Lunch initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local restaurant is helping feed those in need.

"Millions of people go hungry in this world every night and I feel horrible," Clifton Gardner said.

Gardner has been cooking at Chuck's Fish for a year.

He also volunteers and is a part of an initiative to help feed those who might not know where their next meal will come from.

Chuck's Fish started a non-profit 15 years ago in Destin, Florida.

That non-profit called American Lunch works to feed as many people as possible for free.

That initiative is also here in Tallahassee.

"There is nobody who doesn't need food at some point in life," Natasha Bills, general manager of Chuck's Fish said.

Bills says she works with people in the community to see where the need is to be able to give the free meals.

So after loading up the van and setting up shop in Labor Finder's lot, Bills and Gardner passed out all the free meals in 20 minutes.

"It started in Destin at Harbor Docks they just started passing out food because they felt the need for people to have food. No one should ever go hungry and it's just one of those wonderful things that we get the opportunity to do. If we can, why not," Bills said.

Gardner feels the same about giving back.

"At least if I can feed somebody, I'd feel a little better about it," Gardner said.