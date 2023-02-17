Watch Now
Chris Lane headlines 2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Festival lineup

Set to perform Friday, March 31
Posted at 1:19 PM, Feb 17, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Springtime Tallahassee announced Friday its music lineup for this year’s Music Festival.

Country music artist Chris Lane will be this year’s featured artist.

Temecula Road and Walker Montgomery are also expected to perform during the music festival on Friday, March 31 at Kleman Plaza from 6 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The 2023 Springtime Tallahassee Festival will be Saturday, April 1 beginning at 9 a.m. in downtown Tallahassee.

For more information, visit their website at SpringtimeTallahassee.com.

