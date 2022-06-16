Children's Home Society of Florida starts stuffed animal drive

(WTXL) — The Children's Home Society of Florida is having its teddy bear drive to support local kids.

They say teddy bears bring a sense of comfort to children, who are being assessed for abuse or neglect.

It also encourages trust and bonding in kids with developmental delays.

Their current goal is to collect more than 500 for the kids they serve.

However, it's not exclusive to teddy bears.

Lindsay Elliott says any stuffed animal can help.

"You never know when these kids come in what they might like. They sometimes gravitate towards a monkey because that was something they find comfort in so any stuffed animals we get are beneficial and it lets us have options for the kids as needed," Elliott said.

CHS is accepting stuffed animals in new condition the entire month of June.

They're being distributed in Wakulla, Leon and Jefferson counties.

More information can be found online at CHSFL.org.