Change for Change aims to help homeless

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Neighbors helping neighbors so no one goes without.

That's the goal of Change for Change in Tallahassee.

It is a city initiative for people in the community to step up in hopes of ending homelessness and preventing people from becoming homeless.

"So for a family in Hope it's going to decrease your length of time homelessness because the day you come in, you have 14 days; we're getting you an affordable housing plan so it is connecting you to that case manager and just helping you make that path out," Holly Bernardo, CEO of Big Bend Homeless Coalition said.

Bernardo says the money from Change for Change helps with providing emergency shelter, homeless prevention, rapid re-housing and more.

Every two years, donations from Change for Change goes to non profits around the Big Bend through the Community Human Service Partnership grant.

"It's provided to any non profit agency that directly serve homeless clients," Anita Morrell said.

Morrell, Manager of Human Services Division for the City of Tallahassee says by rounding up as little as a dollar on your utility bill makes an impact.

"Some people think homelessness is the three percent of the population that you see on the street panhandling," Morrell said.

In fact, homelessness comes in different forms.

"We got families doubling up I mean that's homelessness, we got families; every day I get families sleeping in their cars, sleeping in abandoned buildings that we just don't see," Morrell said.

When people in our city continue to donate, it gives families a second chance.

The local Red Cross says Change for Change not only helps people that are homeless but, "It goes to help our clients that have suffered some kind of disaster," Sharon Carraway said.

Carraway, executive director for the Capital Area Red Cross says Change for Change donations allows them to provide immediate financial relief; reminding people that things will get better.

"You are working with someone typically on one of the worst days in their lives. It's wonderful to be able to be there for the people let them know that they are people that care," Carraway said.

A program that shows how much the people in Tallahassee care for their neighbors.