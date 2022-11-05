Ceremony for Imperial Hotel held in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — It is official.

A new era for the historic Imperial Hotel in Thomasville. Friday night was the first time the sign has been lit since 1969. Jack Hadley is founder and executive director of the Jack Hadley Black History Museum, which owns the hotel.

"It's always been 40 years that I've been doing the second handling and running the show. But this way, now I can sit back and just see all this stuff come to life," Hadley said.

If you would like to donate to the imperial hotel restoration you can do so at the Jack Hadley Black History Museum.