Cascades Park hosts 'Walk to end Alzheimer's disease' event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday, more than 250 registered participants showed out for The Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's at Cascades Park.

Attendees were walking to raise money for Alzheimer's research and grow awareness.

Haylie Bowden was one of the participants.

Bowden's grandfather died from Alzheimer's disease. Saturday, she walked to honor him and the more than 580,000 Floridians living with the disease.

According to the association, the fundraising goal was $63,000. They had reached around $57,000 of that goal.