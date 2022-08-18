Capital City Chamber of Commerce helping local Black owned businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Frideshia Pitter is the owner of Tropiskyn Beauty Bar.

It is a luxury facility focused on waxing, extractions, facials and all thing beauty.

Pitter says she opened almost a year ago and the road to success hasn't been easy.

"Opening this business during the pandemic, it was to late for the PPP loan for me; that was the hardest," Pitter said.

Pitter says funding was her biggest challenge and she used her savings to fund her business.

Through trial and error, she was able to open almost a year ago. Now she has more than 50 returning customers.

And that takes a lot of work.

"Consistency. Definitely consistency [and] prayer," Pitter said.

With August being National Black Business Month, Pitter says she's already feeling the support from people in the community heading to her business.

"I'd say about 15 new clients this month," Pitter said.

According to the Capital City Chamber of Commerce, Tallahassee is flooded with Black owned businesses and they're continuing to support the ones that need it.

"We're continuing to work and put out resources and provide technical assistance to aide the businesses," Katrina Tuggerson said.

Tuggerson is the President of the Capital City Chamber of Commerce.

She says the Chamber provides services like an entrepreneurship development program and a new membership grant for businesses to pay it forward.

Tuggerson says the chamber strives to provide the resources needed for local businesses to thrive in the city.

According to the U.S. Census, to be considered a Black-owned business, the company must be at least 51% Black-owned.