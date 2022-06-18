Capital City Challenge set for Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Law Enforcement officers are returning this year with the annual Capital City Challenge event, raising money for the Leon County Special Olympics.

More than a rodeo, this event helps officers be safer drivers, and inspires comradery from officers all over the state. The deputies have been training hard out in this heatt.

The competition is open to the public, held Saturday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Doak Campbell Stadium.

For more information on the free event, visit www.CapitalCityChallenge.com.