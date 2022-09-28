American Red Cross gear up to help those effected by Hurricane Ian

The Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross is gearing up to help those effected by Hurricane Ian. They're packing up trucks full of snacks and waters to send to shelters like the ones in Taylor and Dixie Counties.

Sharon Carraway, the Executive Director for the Capital Area Chapter, said she's working with 200 volunteers here in Tallahassee. Carraway is happy the storm isn't hitting here but is eager to help where she can.

"It's a little bit Michael reminiscent where we didn't know where it was going and it was horrible and it was there, but we were here to completely support and so we're feeling that way now that we're breathing a little bit easier here, but we're ready to support the rest of the state," said Carraway.

Carraway said they're also a hub for resources to be sent over to Jacksonville. They're sending out over 15,000 snacks and waters. They'll also do a disaster assessment after the storm for the effected areas.

Carraway adds it's not too late to sign up to be a volunteer. If you're interested in doing so, you can visit the Red Cross's website.