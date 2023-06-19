Canopy Roads Baptist Church hosts DadFest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Looking at cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more is the perfect way to celebrate dad.

Canopy Roads Baptist Church hosted DadFest Sunday morning.

In addition to a car show, dads and their kids got to enjoy a food trucks, axe throwing, a bounce house, and more.

Shannon Knowles, a volunteer for the church shares what it means to see people enjoying the event.

"Having everybody come up and enjoy themselves. Dad's having a lot to do and just celebrating and honoring them. but this is all about community," Knowles said.

The event was free to attend as people also had the option to attend a church service before the event started.