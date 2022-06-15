Called to Care working to secure homes for foster children in south Georgia

(WTXL) — With over 1,200 kids still needing a foster home in the South Georgia region organizations are asking the community for help.

Called to Care is a South Georgia organization that works to provide children in foster care with their physical needs. Due to the pandemic that need has grown. Since children have been spending more time at home the need for foster care parents has surged. Director of Called to Care Laura Maxwell says when kids can't be placed with a family they are often placed outside of the area.

"What we're having to do is move children throughout the state where there are more foster homes. So, children are constantly coming into care in South Georgia and being moved to north Georgia," Maxwell said.

Foster care children can benefit not just from new homes but from volunteers, special advocates, and even donations.

For more information, click here to go the the Called to Care website.