Bringing The Lost Home Project summit held this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Recognizing the successes and sharing the best practices of the Bringing the Lost Home Project Summit in Tallahassee.

And it's thanks to the K-9 teams from 14 participating Florida Sheriff's offices and police departments.

In just over two years since the Bringing The Lost Home Project was introduced in Florida, 114 people have been found and thousands at risk of wandering in Florida communities are better prepared and protected by the resources provided by the Bringing The Lost Home Project.

This summit is running today through Thursday the 17th.

Bringing The Lost Home Project also includes Missing Person Response Protocol and Scent Discriminate K-9 Trailing training for the participating agencies which will impact law enforcement response capabilities by increasing search success and decreasing the time and resources needed to find missing persons.