Breast Cancer Awareness walk held at Cascades Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Walking to save lives from breast cancer; that was the mission of Sunday's breast cancer walk in Cascades Park.

The event kicked off at 1:30 p.m. with festivities that included a lunch for breast cancer survivors sponsored by Mission Barbeque, followed by opening ceremonies and then the walk began at 3 p.m.

Coming into Sunday's event, The American Cancer Society braised up to $50,000 towards their cause.

Those running the event estimated that by the end of the day they'd raise up to $100,000.

If you're interested in finding out how you can participate in future breast cancer walks in and around Leon County, you can visit ACSevents.org.