Braille art display in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The world's largest Braille art was in Tallahassee Tuesday at the Railroad Square Craft House.

It is created by a blind artist who's traveling across the country to teach people about the strengths and talents of the blind community.

Each dot is three-feet by three-feet.

That's the size of a sidewalk square.

In Braille they spell out the word LOVE.

And when you see them from the sky, they depict the American flag.

Artist Clarke Reynolds has progressive vision loss. But he's not letting that stop him from doing what he loves.

"I'm a artist, I've been an artist all of my life. I'm not going to stop doing art because I am blind, I've just adapted my art, and I now I'm known for as the international blind braille artist and for me it's about being seen so that I can change people's awareness of what blindness is," Reynolds said.

Reynolds is teaming up with the blind-DANCE Film Festival to create a documentary about his tour.

It will end in New York City.