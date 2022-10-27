Bond Mobile Dental Unit provides dental care for elementary school students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Bond Mobile Dental Unit visits the students at Sabal Palm Elementary School twice a month to provide free preventative and comprehensive dental care.

Anna-Kay Hutchinson is the Community Partnerships School Director at Sabal Palm Elementary School.

She says having the mobile dental unit come to school helps all students get the care they need.

"Kids can't learn how to study if they have a toothache and they can't focus on their education so what we do is remove these barriers so that they can take away the tooth pain and have clean healthy hygiene habits," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says the mobile unit sees 30 kids a month and each child gets dental care twice a year.

She adds kindergarten and second grade classes will also start brushing their teeth in class to promote dental hygiene.

In November, construction for a new dental clinic on campus for students and people in the community will begin.