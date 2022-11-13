Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency hosts open house on planned upgrades to North Florida fairgrounds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Every year, the North Florida Fairgrounds draw in around 200,000 visitors to the Tallahassee area.

That's about the same number as Tallahassee's population itself.

Saturday, the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency hosted an open house for the public to give feedback as they work on a project that will bring the 107-acre fairgrounds site in Tallahassee into the 21st century.

In 2020, agency board approved $12 million to make it happen.

This spring, project leaders are working on a master plan for what's next.

Right now is the listening and understanding phase.

By hearing the vision of community members, residents near the property and stake holders, they hope to make the roadmap for what development will look like.

As many as 100,000 people visit the grounds for festivities outside of the fair.