Blood drive held to honor first responders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday to honor the many first responders who've died on the job, some people in the Big Bend bled blue while supporting a good cause by donating blood.

One Blood partnered with Tallahassee's Mission Barbecue for the event.

Mission Barbecue's community ambassador Kaitlyn Grimes was there and decided to donate and says she's donated since she was 16-years-old.

Mission Barbecue has partnered with one blood in the past, but they haven't held the event for the last two years due to covid-19.