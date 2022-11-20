Black Restaurant Week highlights small businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's Black Restaurant Week in Florida. A week for people in the community to show their support for Black-owned culinary businesses, including catering services, food trucks and restaurants.

Small businesses that the Florida Chamber of Commerce notes have become the backbone of Florida's economic development.

Kyle Baltuch, the senior vice president of the equality of opportunity for the Florida Chamber Foundation talks about the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses.

"Small business make up the majority of business in the state of Florida. National they hire so many people each and every year and we need to expand those opportunities. So when we look at Black-owned businesses I think its not only an opportunity to create economic growth in our communities but also create new voices and new leaders and that's really existing," Baltuch said.

Michael Long the owner of The Vegan Social and Venessa Mitchel: the owner of Auntie's Kitchen both say people in the community should show support for Black owned restaurants because it necessary for them to stay afloat.

"It's very important because the pandemic messed us up really bad so were trying to bounce back and if they can support us, we can stay open, so it is very important," Mitchel said.

"It's important to support because we are that individuals that can do things, we need to show people that yes, we can," Long said.

And as these and other Black owned businesses thrive - so does Florida's economy.

"If you look at the state of Florida and here at the Florida Chamber Foundation, we have a goal to build a 10th largest economy in the world by 2030," Baltuch said.

A goal that local Black owned businesses are an essential part of.

Black-owned restaurants we spoke to in Tallahassee say, they're looking forward to promoting their businesses and serving new customers.