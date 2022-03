TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Supporting black and minority business owners.

That's the goal of Bite of Brown Week in Tallahassee.

The event helps to bring traffic to local restaurants.

Most of whom saw a 46 percent jump in sales during Bite of Brown 2021.

Friday night, Bite of Brown Week is highlighting Tastee Turkey Leg on Sharer Road.

The owners say it's great that the city is highlighting local businesses.

Tastee Turkey Leg is open until 10 p.m. Friday.