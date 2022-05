TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Next weekend, Tallahassee will turn into a biker's paradise for the first ever Tallahassee Bike Festival.

The rally in Tally plans to provide motorcyclist and enthusiast with a fully immersive experience of Tallahassee roadways and scenery.

The weekend long event includes bike shows, live music and tours near or inside Railroad Square.

The event is from May 13 to the 15.

For a full schedule, of events you can visit their website or Facebook.