Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Bend partners with Premier Health and Fitness Center on mentorship program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Young men in the Big Bend will soon have access to a new form of mentorship thanks to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The organization will be partnering up with the Premier Health and Fitness Gym to help expand their mentoring program.

Molly Lord, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend, talked about why mentorship is important for young kids.

"This program is about social and emotional learning, sportsmanship, leadership, health, fitness, and sports, so its an opportunity where adults can meet other adults, its a group environment and we're excited that Premier has offered to host us," Lord said.

Personal trainer and operations manager with Premier Health and Fitness Center Malik Harris says they wants to have this partnership because of the impact it will have on the community.

"The Big Brother and Big Sisters was a great opportunity for us to reach out to the youth in our community and help them to form healthy lifestyle habits," Harris said.

If you would like to become a Big Brother of Big Sister, you can go check out their website by clicking here.