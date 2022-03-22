Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Bend in need of more volunteer mentors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend is looking for more volunteer mentors to make a difference.

Currently, 50 kids are waiting to be paired with a mentor.

Their biggest need is for black male mentors to join.

Volunteer mentors can get a chance to spend time with kids ages 5 to 18 in the community, four times a month.

CEO, Molly Lord, says these relationships can make a big impact on both sides.

"We just encourage all of those that are interested in finding a way to give back here's an opportunity to connect one on one with a youth and create a long-lasting relationship with them and you'll have a forever friend," Lord said.

To meet the need, Big Brothers Big Sisters is hosting two virtual orientation sessions to learn what becoming a mentor is all about.

The first session is coming up this Thursday at 12 p.m. The second is on the 29th at 6 p.m.