Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Bend hosts mentor-mentee fundraising bowling event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Around 300 people showed up to bowl at Capital Lanes Sunday for a good cause in an event hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend.

Bowl for Kids' Sake fundraiser had Bigs with their Littles or mentors with their mentees, along with potential new mentors, mentees waiting for a mentor and community sponsors and supporters.

This event aims to raise funds to support more matches for children waiting to be paired with a mentor.

Blake Dowling believes every child should have a mentor in their lives.

"That's when it's the most important. That's when it can make the most impact. It can change the trajectory of your life, so we hope to place people in a role to positively impact our youth," Dowling said.

Big Brothers Big Sister's provides mentoring relationships to children who need and want them.

They currently have over 100 kids on their waitlist who are looking for a big.

If you're interested in becoming a mentor, you can sign up at bigbendmentoring.org.