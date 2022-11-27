Big Bend Voting Rights Project works to increase voter turnout in south Georgia

(WTXL) — One group is working to get all Georgia voters to the polls ahead of that runoff election.

Big Bend Voting Rights Project went door-to-door Saturday.

They focused on places like Thomasville and Valdosta.

Bob Rackleff with the Big Bend Voting Rights Project says the main goal is to make sure voters know about the run-off election Dec. 6

Along with when and where they can vote.

He says spreading the word could make the difference in this race.

"In this election, turn out is going to be the real key and the side that turns out it's most of its loyal voters is going to win the day and win the elections," Rackleff said.

The group says they'll be out sharing information and encouraging voters all week long.