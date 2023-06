(WTXL) — For more than three decades, the Big Bend Model Railroad Association has been bringing new fans into the fold with its annual train show.

The show is rolling into the North Florida Fairgrounds this weekend.

The show will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Ages 13 and over are $10 per person, while ages 12 and under are free to attend.