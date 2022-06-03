Big Bend Hospice helping kids manage grief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Big Bend Hospice Youth Bereavement is helping kids work through their grief.

This weekend, they're hosting camp Woe Be Gone.

It's for kids ages 6 to 12 around the Big Bend who have experienced the death of a loved one.

Grief counselors and volunteers will help lead campers through activities.

Those include creative arts, movement, group discussion and a special remembrance ceremony.

"It's super important. Sometimes our youngest grievers get overlooked when they experience a death. They grieve just like the rest of us, and this is a great opportunity for them to be able to express their feelings, tell their stories of grief and get to know other kids that have been through similar situations," Katie Kliner, a grief and loss counselor said.

It's happening this Saturday at Bradley's Pond in Tallahassee located at 9002 Bradley Road.

A light breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided.

It's free to attend. Contact 850-878-5310 to register.